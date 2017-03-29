School official admits lapse in judgment over avalanche deaths

A school official responsible for the ill-fated mountaineering lesson at a ski resort in eastern Japan admitted Wednesday to a lapse in judgment in going ahead with an exercise that led to the deaths of seven students and a teacher in an avalanche.

"At the time, we judged that it was absolutely safe, but now that's something I must really regret," Shuichi Inose, adviser of the mountaineering club at Otawara High School, said at a press conference.

An avalanche that occurred in the mountain near the ski resort in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday morning killed the seven boys and teacher from the school's competitive mountaineering club during snow-wading training.