Toshiba's nuclear unit files for Chapter 11, 1 tril. yen loss eyed

Toshiba Corp. said Wednesday its troubled U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. has filed for Chapter 11 and it could post a net loss of over 1 trillion yen, the biggest ever for a non-financial Japanese entity.

Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, as the Japanese parent company was rushing to limit further losses from the U.S. unit and looking to exit the money-losing overseas nuclear business.

"Today, we have taken action," Interim President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Emeterio Gutierrez said in a release.