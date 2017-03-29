LDP panel calls for capability to strike enemies amid N. Korea threat

A Liberal Democratic Party panel on Wednesday decided to push the Japanese government to "immediately" consider developing the ability to strike enemy bases while enhancing the country's missile shield system to protect against North Korea's missile launches.

The government maintains the position that having such a capability is possible under the war-renouncing Constitution if it can be considered a measure of self-defense. But Japan has so far opted to not equip its defense forces with cruise missiles and other armaments capable of attacking the territory of another country, leaving the role up to its key ally, the United States.

In a proposal to be handed to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the security panel of the ruling party said the government should "immediately start to consider acquiring the ability" to strike, saying that North Korea's provocative acts have reached a level that "cannot be totally overlooked."