Close

Kyodo News

March 29, 2017 21:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

20:08 29 March 2017

2 men jailed for 25 years over 1st Islamic State bomb attack in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29, Kyodo

A Malaysian high court on Wednesday sentenced two men each to 25 years in jail for the bombing of a pub last year that injured eight people in what police said was the first successful Islamic State attack in the country.

Imam Wahyudin Karjono, 21 and Jonius Ondie alias Jahali, 24, who had earlier claimed innocent, decided to plead guilty on the second day of their trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The court also handed additional 10-year jail sentences to the duo for supporting the terror group, which will run concurrently.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Mar 2017Taiwan vows to combat illegal fishing
  2. 23 Mar 2017Chinese military honor guard joins Pakistan's National Day Parade
  3. 23 Mar 2017H.K. customs prosecutes Singapore army vehicles shipper
  4. 24 Mar 2017First Japanese food court opens in Myanmar
  5. 23 Mar 2017Killer of Cambodian political analyst sentenced to life in prison

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete