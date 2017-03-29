2 men jailed for 25 years over 1st Islamic State bomb attack in Malaysia

A Malaysian high court on Wednesday sentenced two men each to 25 years in jail for the bombing of a pub last year that injured eight people in what police said was the first successful Islamic State attack in the country.

Imam Wahyudin Karjono, 21 and Jonius Ondie alias Jahali, 24, who had earlier claimed innocent, decided to plead guilty on the second day of their trial at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

The court also handed additional 10-year jail sentences to the duo for supporting the terror group, which will run concurrently.