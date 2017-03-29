Britain formally notifies EU of withdrawal, 2-year talks to start

Britain formally notified the European Union on Wednesday of its withdrawal from the bloc, the British government said, dealing a setback to Europe's efforts to forge continental unity for regional peace and stability.

The procedure has activated a two-year process of negotiations between London and Brussels on separation and future trading arrangements with the other 27 members of the bloc. Britain is the first country to leave the European Union.

The so-called "Brexit" has already had an influence on global economic and financial market developments.