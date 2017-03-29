Close

March 29, 2017 23:00

21:29 29 March 2017

School official admits lapse in judgment over avalanche deaths

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, March 29, Kyodo

A school official responsible for an ill-fated mountaineering lesson at a ski resort in eastern Japan admitted Wednesday to a lapse in judgment in going ahead with the exercise that led to the deaths of seven students and a teacher in an avalanche.

"At the time we judged that it was absolutely safe, but now that this kind of incident occurred, it is something I must really regret," Shuichi Inose, adviser to the mountaineering club at Otawara High School, said at the first press conference to be held following Monday's disaster.

An avalanche that occurred on the mountain near the ski resort in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, on Monday morning killed the boys and their teacher, members of the school's competitive mountaineering club. The students were undergoing training to learn how to walk through deep snow at the time of the avalanche.



