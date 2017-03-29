22:59 29 March 2017
Figure skating: Flawless Medvedeva leads worlds after women's short program
HELSINKI, March 29, Kyodo
Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva won the women's short program as figure skating's world championships got under way on Wednesday.
The 17-year-old defending world champion earned 79.01 points, leaving Canadians Kaetlyn Osmond (75.98) and Gabrielle Daleman (72.19) in second and third heading into Friday's free skate.
"I think it was a good performance," Medvedeva said. "My goal was to avoid mistakes, and I accomplished that. A score of 79 is something to be satisfied with."
