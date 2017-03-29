Figure skating: Flawless Medvedeva leads worlds after women's short program

Russia's Evgenia Medvedeva won the women's short program as figure skating's world championships got under way on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old defending world champion earned 79.01 points, leaving Canadians Kaetlyn Osmond (75.98) and Gabrielle Daleman (72.19) in second and third heading into Friday's free skate.

"I think it was a good performance," Medvedeva said. "My goal was to avoid mistakes, and I accomplished that. A score of 79 is something to be satisfied with."