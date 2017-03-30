Nakamitsu named U.N. high rep for disarmament affairs

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced Wednesday the appointment of Izumi Nakamitsu of Japan as the next undersecretary general and high representative for disarmament affairs.

Nakamitsu joined the United Nations in 1989 and has been assistant secretary general and assistant administrator at the U.N. Development Program's Crisis Response Unit since November 2014. She will succeed Kim Won Soo of South Korea.

Previously, Nakamitsu served as director of the Asia and Middle East division, as well as director of the division of policy, evaluation and training with the U.N.'s peacekeeping department.

Her extensive career at the international body has included posts in and out of New York, including serving under former Secretary General Kofi Annan as part of his reform team and at the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in the former Yugoslavia, Turkey and northern Iraq.

==Kyodo