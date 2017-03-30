Close

Kyodo News

March 30, 2017 4:26

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

03:51 30 March 2017

Nakamitsu named U.N. high rep for disarmament affairs

NEW YORK, March 29, Kyodo

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres announced Wednesday the appointment of Izumi Nakamitsu of Japan as the next undersecretary general and high representative for disarmament affairs.

Nakamitsu joined the United Nations in 1989 and has been assistant secretary general and assistant administrator at the U.N. Development Program's Crisis Response Unit since November 2014. She will succeed Kim Won Soo of South Korea.

Previously, Nakamitsu served as director of the Asia and Middle East division, as well as director of the division of policy, evaluation and training with the U.N.'s peacekeeping department.

Her extensive career at the international body has included posts in and out of New York, including serving under former Secretary General Kofi Annan as part of his reform team and at the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees in the former Yugoslavia, Turkey and northern Iraq.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Mar 2017Taiwan vows to combat illegal fishing
  2. 24 Mar 2017First Japanese food court opens in Myanmar
  3. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  4. 24 Mar 2017JAL temporarily delayed flight from Paris due to overcapacity
  5. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete