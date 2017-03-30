Close

Kyodo News

March 30, 2017 12:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:37 30 March 2017

Tennis: Injured Nishikori knocked out of Miami Open

MIAMI, Florida, March 29, Kyodo

World No. 4 Kei Nishikori played through pain but was eliminated by world No. 40 Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-4, 6-2 in the men's singles quarterfinals at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

On top of the left knee injury he sustained a day earlier in the round of 16, the 27-year-old Japanese was bothered by an aching right wrist at Crandon Park Tennis Center and unable to put forth his best effort and prevent himself from dropping in the world rankings.

"I wasn't able to play in 100 percent form today," said Nishikori, who is expected to fall to seventh when the new ATP rankings are released.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 24 Mar 2017Taiwan vows to combat illegal fishing
  2. 24 Mar 2017First Japanese food court opens in Myanmar
  3. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  4. 24 Mar 2017JAL temporarily delayed flight from Paris due to overcapacity
  5. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete