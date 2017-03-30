Tennis: Injured Nishikori knocked out of Miami Open

World No. 4 Kei Nishikori played through pain but was eliminated by world No. 40 Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-4, 6-2 in the men's singles quarterfinals at the Miami Open on Wednesday.

On top of the left knee injury he sustained a day earlier in the round of 16, the 27-year-old Japanese was bothered by an aching right wrist at Crandon Park Tennis Center and unable to put forth his best effort and prevent himself from dropping in the world rankings.

"I wasn't able to play in 100 percent form today," said Nishikori, who is expected to fall to seventh when the new ATP rankings are released.