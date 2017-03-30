Police investigate Nasu ski resort after avalanche deaths

Police on Thursday inspected a ski resort in Nasu, north of Tokyo, where an avalanche killed seven students and one teacher on a school mountaineering trip, as they possibly look to build a case to lay charges of professional negligence.

Around 15 police officers and rescue workers conducted the on-site investigation at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort and nearby areas in Tochigi Prefecture to see whether those who organized the alpine training despite an avalanche warning can be held responsible.

The avalanche occurred Monday morning when local high school students and their teachers were undergoing training to learn how to walk through deep snow above the resort's ski run. Seven boys, members of a local school's competitive mountaineering club, and a 29-year-old teacher were killed and 40 others were injured.