11:50 30 March 2017
N. Korea likely to conduct 6th nuclear test in early April: report
SEOUL, March 30, Kyodo
North Korea is likely to conduct a nuclear test, its sixth overall, in the first week of April, a Seoul daily reported Thursday.
"We have intelligence that North Korea may conduct its sixth nuclear test in the first week of April and are in the process of confirming this," a South Korean military intelligence source said in a report by the Korea JoongAng Daily.
"We have determined that North Korea is expected to finish all preparations for a nuclear test by March 31," the source was quoted as saying.
