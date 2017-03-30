N. Korea likely to conduct 6th nuclear test in early April: report

North Korea is likely to conduct a nuclear test, its sixth overall, in the first week of April, a Seoul daily reported Thursday.

"We have intelligence that North Korea may conduct its sixth nuclear test in the first week of April and are in the process of confirming this," a South Korean military intelligence source said in a report by the Korea JoongAng Daily.

"We have determined that North Korea is expected to finish all preparations for a nuclear test by March 31," the source was quoted as saying.