Shareholders approve spinoff of Toshiba's prized memory chip unit

Toshiba Corp.'s shareholders approved Thursday the embattled conglomerate's plan to spin off its prized memory chip unit to bolster its financial standing as it scrambles to secure funds to cover massive losses from its U.S. nuclear business.

The approval obtained at an extraordinary shareholders meeting comes a day after Toshiba's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as the Japanese company looks to escape from under its money-losing overseas nuclear operations.

On Wednesday, Toshiba said it could post a group net loss of 1.01 trillion yen ($9.08 billion) for the fiscal year ending on Friday due in part to the massive costs related to the Chapter 11 filing. Westinghouse has $9.8 billion in total liabilities, much of which must be shouldered by Toshiba under a debt guarantee for the U.S. unit.