Japan, Russia diplomats hold talks to prepare Abe-Putin summit

Senior Japanese and Russian diplomats held talks in Tokyo on Thursday to prepare for a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Vladimir Putin in Russia in late April, where a decades-old territorial row is set to be high on the agenda.

Vice Foreign Minister Shinsuke Sugiyama and Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov are also expected to discuss responses to North Korea's repeated nuclear tests and missile launches despite global calls to refrain from provocative acts.

Japan is seeking cooperation from Russia and other countries to ensure that U.N.-authorized sanctions on the reclusive state are strictly implemented.