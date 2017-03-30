16:11 30 March 2017
S. Korea's ousted Park questioned at court hearing on arrest warrant
SEOUL, March 30, Kyodo
Ousted South Korean president Park Geun Hye was questioned Thursday in a court hearing that will decide whether state prosecutors can arrest her in connection with the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.
The hearing was held for about two-and-a-half hours from 10:30 a.m., adjourned for an hour and then resumed shortly after 2 p.m., according to Yonhap News Agency.
Park arrived at the Seoul Central District Court shortly before 10:30 a.m. but did not speak to reporters. The court is expected to deliver its decision between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.
