S. Korea's ousted Park questioned at court hearing on arrest warrant

Ousted South Korean president Park Geun Hye was questioned Thursday in a court hearing that will decide whether state prosecutors can arrest her in connection with the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

The hearing was held for about two-and-a-half hours from 10:30 a.m., adjourned for an hour and then resumed shortly after 2 p.m., according to Yonhap News Agency.

Park arrived at the Seoul Central District Court shortly before 10:30 a.m. but did not speak to reporters. The court is expected to deliver its decision between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.