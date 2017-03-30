Close

March 30, 2017 17:31

16:18 30 March 2017

Japan court dismisses request to halt reactor in Ehime

HIROSHIMA, March 30, Kyodo

A Japanese district court Thursday dismissed an injunction request from local residents to halt operations of a nuclear reactor at the Ikata power plant, which restarted last year in western Japan.

The decision by the Hiroshima District Court came two days after the Osaka High Court revoked a lower court order to halt two reactors at the Takahama plant in Fukui Prefecture. The high court accepted an appeal by the plant's operator against the first injunction ever issued in the country to stop operating reactors.

Shikoku Electric Power Co. has been operating the No. 3 reactor of the Ikata plant since last August on the opposite side of the Seto Inland Sea from Hiroshima.

  • Japan court dismisses request to halt nuclear reactor
