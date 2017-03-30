URGENT: China says Xi to make 2-day visit to U.S. from April 6

China said Thursday that President Xi Jinping will begin a two-day visit to the United States on April 6.

Xi's trip to Florida for his first face-to-face talks with U.S. President Donald Trump was officially announced by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman.

The spokesman, Lu Kang, said at a regular press briefing that ahead of Xi's trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, the Chinese president will make a state visit to Finland from next Tuesday.