Toyota, others recall 1 mil. more cars in Japan with Takata air bags

Five carmakers including Toyota Motor Corp. are recalling an additional 1.04 million vehicles in Japan equipped with air bags made by Takata Corp., the transport ministry said Thursday.

The move brings the total number of cars recalled in the country over the potentially defective air bag inflators to 18.82 million. The five automakers also include Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd., the maker of Subaru-brand cars, Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Hino Motors Ltd., and Mercedes-Benz Japan.

The five automakers are recalling 1,039,534 vehicles of 54 models produced or imported between December 2002 and April 2013, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.