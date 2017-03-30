Close

Kyodo News

March 30, 2017 20:44

19:06 30 March 2017

China says Xi to meet Trump in Florida on April 6-7

BEIJING, March 30, Kyodo

China said Thursday that President Xi Jinping will meet with his new U.S. counterpart Donald Trump for the first time on April 6-7 in Florida, as the two countries seek to manage a range of security and economic differences.

Xi's meeting with Trump, who took office in January, will be held at the U.S. president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

At the retreat, where Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became the first foreign leader to have been invited by Trump in February, the Chinese and U.S. presidents are expected to discuss thorny issues -- from North Korea and the South China Sea to trade and climate change.

