S. Korea's ousted Park questioned at court hearing on arrest warrant

Ousted South Korean president Park Geun Hye was questioned Thursday in a court hearing that will decide whether state prosecutors can arrest her in connection with the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

The hearing, which started around 10:30 a.m., ended around 7:10 p.m. Local television footage showed her being taken from the Seoul Central District Court to the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office around 7:30 p.m. to await the court's decision.

Park arrived at the Seoul Central District Court shortly before 10:30 a.m. but did not speak to reporters. The court is expected to deliver its decision between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.