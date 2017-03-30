Toshiba shareholders OK chip ops spinoff

Toshiba Corp's shareholders approved Thursday its plan to spin off its prized memory chip unit to bolster its financial standing, as they grilled company executives about the bankruptcy filing by its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co.

"I deeply apologize for all the inconvenience we have caused our stakeholders," Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa said at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting held in Chiba to seek approval for the spinoff of Toshiba's prized chip business.

The cash-strapped company is aiming to sell a majority or even the entire stake of the operation to bolster its financial standing as it scrambles to secure funds to cover massive losses from its U.S. nuclear business.