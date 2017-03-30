Gov't, TEPCO appeal case claiming negligence in nuclear crisis

The central government and operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear complex appealed on Thursday a court ruling that found them negligent for insufficient anti-tsunami measures at the plant so badly affected by the March 2011 disaster.

The state and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. respectively filed an appeal with the Tokyo High Court over the Maebashi District Court's decision on March 17, the first ruling of its kind since the nuclear crisis following the devastating earthquake and tsunami.

Apart from finding the government and TEPCO negligent, the district court awarded a total of 38.55 million yen ($340,000) in damages to 62 people who fled Fukushima Prefecture, including some who voluntarily evacuated.