Close

Kyodo News

March 31, 2017 4:29

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

03:50 31 March 2017

S. Korea's ousted Park arrested on bribery and other charges

SEOUL, March 31, Kyodo

Ousted South Korean president Park Geun Hye was arrested on Friday after a Seoul court issued a warrant to arrest her in connection with the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

Park, daughter of former South Korean President Park Chung Hee, became the first former South Korean leader to be put behind bars since former leaders Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae Woo, who were jailed on corruption and mutiny charges in the mid-1990s.

Park was questioned Thursday in a court hearing, held at the Seoul Central District Court that started around 10:30 a.m. and ended around 7:10 p.m. She was taken from the court to the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office around 7:30 p.m. where she awaited the court's decision.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • S. Korea's ousted president Park appears for court hearing
  • S. Korea's ousted president Park appears for court hearing
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  2. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  3. 28 Mar 2017N. Korea's airline opens new route to Chinese city amid sanctions
  4. 28 Mar 2017Cambodia bans breast milk exports to U.S.
  5. 26 Mar 2017FEATURE: U.S. "Rust Belt" cities: hopeful for jobs, agnostic on Trump

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete