S. Korea's ousted Park arrested on bribery and other charges

Ousted South Korean president Park Geun Hye was arrested on Friday after a Seoul court issued a warrant to arrest her in connection with the corruption and abuse-of-power scandal that ended her presidency.

Park, daughter of former South Korean President Park Chung Hee, became the first former South Korean leader to be put behind bars since former leaders Chun Doo Hwan and Roh Tae Woo, who were jailed on corruption and mutiny charges in the mid-1990s.

Park was questioned Thursday in a court hearing, held at the Seoul Central District Court that started around 10:30 a.m. and ended around 7:10 p.m. She was taken from the court to the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office around 7:30 p.m. where she awaited the court's decision.