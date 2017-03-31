Close

March 31, 2017 10:34

09:18 31 March 2017

Japan's unemployment rate falls to 22-yr low of 2.8% in Feb.

TOKYO, March 31, Kyodo

Japan's unemployment rate fell to a more than 22 year low of 2.8 percent in February from the previous month, offering some hope for the country's economy, government data showed Friday.

Japanese consumers, however, remained reluctant to loosen their purse strings, as household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, slumped 3.8 percent in February from a year earlier to 260,644 yen ($2,300), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said.

Separate data showed the country's job availability stood at 1.43 in February, unchanged from January, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The figure, holding at its best level since July 1991, means that 143 positions were available for every 100 job seekers.

