A-bomb survivors' group seeks U.N. cooperation on nuke ban treaty

A group of atomic bomb survivors in Japan sought cooperation Thursday from a U.N. official in charge of disarmament issues on its petition to seek an international treaty to outlaw nuclear weapons.

Toshiki Fujimori, assistant secretary general of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, known as Nihon Hidankyo, made the request when he called on Kim Won Soo, U.N. high representative for disarmament affairs, at U.N. headquarters.

Noting that people from major nuclear powers have also cooperated, Fujimori asked Kim to join the signature-collecting drive. Kim said he would consider adding his name to the petition.

"We would like to call on other people including representatives of each country at every chance we get," Fujimori told reporters after the talks.

Nihon Hidankyo launched the campaign last April with the aim of securing signatures from hundreds of millions of people around the globe by 2020.

Fujimori is visiting New York to participate in a U.N. conference to negotiate a nuclear weapons ban treaty, which began on Monday.

==Kyodo