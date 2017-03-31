U.S. has "no patience" for N. Korea nuke tests: envoy

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has no patience with North Korea's string of nuclear and ballistic missile tests and the possible tests that it may conduct in the near future, his U.N. ambassador said Thursday.

Trump is expected to call on Chinese President Xi Jinping to apply more pressure on Pyongyang when the two leaders meet for the first time next week in Florida, Nikki Haley told a small group of reporters.

"This administration has no patience for it," she said, referring to the continuous cycle of weapons testing carried out in defiance of U.N. Security Council resolutions. "I think you are going to see them (Trump and Xi) talk very much about the responsibility that we believe China has."

Since 2006, North Korea has been subject to six U.N. Security Council resolutions but continues its nuclear and ballistic missile testing, which has increasingly raised global alarms.

Last year alone, it carried out more than 20 ballistic missile tests and two nuclear tests. There are indications that preparations are under way for a possible sixth nuclear test. Yet, despite the increasingly restrictive sanctions that have been put in place, the country continues to advance its technology, making progress in the process.

Haley, who is in a Cabinet-level position, said there is little to do in the way of changing North Koreans' thinking but that China has a vital role to play.

"China can (play an important role) and that is the part that we want to look at," she explained. While acknowledging that Beijing has expressed concerns about the tests and wants them stopped, she called on Beijing to prove their concerns -- by taking action.

"They need to prove with their actions that they want to see that stopped," she said. "Proving it really is showing them through pressure that you are going to cut them off and that you take this as seriously as the rest of the world does."

Haley also signaled that Washington could take retaliatory action if North Korea goes ahead with yet another nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile test.

"If another testing takes place, if something happens, if this continues on the path that is going on, I can tell you we are not just going to sit down and say oh that they did it again," she said.

Haley also said the United States, as the rotating president of the U.N. Security Council for April, is proposing that a special council session be devoted to how human rights abuses can lead to a breakdown in national security.

While the session is not aimed at calling out specific countries, Haley said, she anticipated that North Korea would likely be brought up.

"I think in the discussion absolutely that is going to come up in terms of North Korea, as well as other countries where we have seen conflict," she added.

Haley pointed out how in cases like Syria, it is noteworthy how peaceful protests degenerated into an all-out conflict that has spanned more than six years, making it a threat to international peace and security and a topic frequently addressed at the Security Council.

==Kyodo