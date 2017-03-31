Japan seeks stable relationship with S. Korea after arrest of Park

The Japanese government on Friday stressed the need for a stable relationship with South Korea following the arrest of ousted South Korean President Park Geun Hye for her links to a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal.

"South Korea is one of the most important neighbors of Japan with which we share basic values. The stable Japan-South Korea relationship is indispensable to regional peace and stability," given the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Despite the two countries' commitment to coordinate closely in the face of the threat posed by North Korea, the bilateral relationship remains strained over the issue of "comfort women," including Koreans, procured for the Japanese military's wartime brothels.