Trump predicts "very difficult" 1st meeting with China's Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week "will be a very difficult one," partly due to Washington's massive trade deficit with Beijing.

"We can no longer have massive trade deficits and job losses," Trump wrote on Twitter. "American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives."

Trump tweeted after a senior administration official said the two leaders are expected to discuss "big issues," ranging from North Korea to the South China Sea and to bilateral trade during the April 6-7 meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.