Suu Kyi defends 1st yr in office, acknowledges slow progress

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi acknowledged the public's dissatisfaction with the slow progress of reforms during her first year in office, but defended her government's efforts during a televised speech on Thursday night.

Suu Kyi, who bears the title of state counselor, also offered to step down if her leadership falls short of the people's expectations and if there is a better option.

"All the things we did in the past year, we aim for the better future of our country. We didn't do things just to win popular support," she said during the speech broadcast on state media.