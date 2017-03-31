Japan's unemployment rate falls to 22-year low of 2.8% in February

Japan's unemployment rate fell to a more than 22-year low of 2.8 percent in February, offering some hope for the country's economy, government data showed Friday.

Japanese consumers, however, remained reluctant to loosen their purse strings, as household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, slipped 3.8 percent in the same month from a year earlier to 260,644 yen ($2,300), the internal affairs ministry said.

The February jobless rate fell slightly from the 3.0 percent level marked in January.