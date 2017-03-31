Tochigi avalanche buried victims under 1 meter of snow

The rescue of seven students and a teacher swept up in an avalanche earlier in the week was made near impossible due to the 1 meter of snow that buried the victims, investigators said Friday.

Efforts to locate the victims were further complicated because none of those buried in the avalanche that occurred in Tochigi north of Tokyo were in possession of signal-emitting rescue beacons commonly carried by mountaineers.

As part of investigations into the accident, Tochigi prefectural police on Friday searched Otawara High School, the workplace of Shuichi Inose, 50, the teacher in charge of the mountaineering training.