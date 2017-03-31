Tokyo stocks fall on last day of FY 2016, Nikkei at over 7-week low

Tokyo stocks fell Friday, the final day of fiscal 2016, with the Nikkei index closing at a more than seven-week low, as some investors sold their holdings in seeking to adjust their positions.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed down 153.96 points, or 0.81 percent, from Thursday at 18,909.26, its lowest close since Feb. 9. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 14.99 points, or 0.98 percent, lower at 1,512.60.

Decliners were led by mining, marine transportation, and fishery, agriculture and forestry issues.