17:10 31 March 2017
URGENT: China confirms body of N. Korean citizen returned to N. Korea
BEIJING, March 31, Kyodo
China confirmed Friday that the body of a North Korean citizen murdered in Malaysia in mid-February has been transferred to North Korea.
The confirmation was made by a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, in reference to the body of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader.
A coffin with the body believed to be his was transported by a scheduled flight from Malaysia to Beijing, which arrived in the Chinese capital early Friday.
