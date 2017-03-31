Close

Kyodo News

March 31, 2017 18:09

17:12 31 March 2017

Video Advisory (March 31) Kurdish man living in Japan speaks out

TOKYO, March 31, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

Kurdish man living in Japan speaks out

-- Tevfik Tas, a 29-year-old Kurdish permanent resident of Japan from Turkey, shares his experience as a failed refugee-status seeker in Japan at his kebab restaurant in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture in March 2017. The area hosts a community of Kurdish people who celebrate Newroz, or New Year, every March with women wearing colorful traditional clothes. Tas, who came to Japan at age 15, said Japanese immigration officials treated him very badly, as if "refugees were not humans," but became friendly after he obtained a spouse visa and "started paying taxes." He said he personally doesn't care about country or religion, but "just wants to live a normal human life."

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16102/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

