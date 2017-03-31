Soccer: Asia given 8 berths in FIFA's 2026 World Cup proposal

FIFA on Thursday proposed to allocate eight slots for Asia at the 2026 World Cup, an increase from current 4.5 for the continent when the field expands from 32 to 48.

The plan by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his counterparts from six confederations, to be ratified by the FIFA Council on May 9 in Bahrain, would also see the figures jump for Africa (five to nine) and North, Central America and Caribbean (3.5 to six).

The proposal guarantees at least a place for each continent as Oceania, currently with 0.5 berth, was given one slot, but the increase was marginal for powerhouses Europe (13 to 16) and South America (4.5 to six).