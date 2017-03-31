Close

Kyodo News

March 31, 2017 19:40

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

18:22 31 March 2017

Kim Jong Nam's body returned to N. Korea with men linked to murder

By Takuya Karube and Vivian Ho
BEIJING/KUALA LUMPUR, March 31, Kyodo

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother was returned to his home country on Friday, along with men implicated in his murder seven weeks ago at a crowded Malaysian airport.

A Chinese official confirmed that the body of the North Korean citizen "who died in Malaysia," as well as other "relevant" citizens of the country left for Pyongyang from Beijing.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily press briefing that China has "provided necessary assistance" for the transfer of the body in line with international practices.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • N. Koreans linked to Kim Jong Nam's murder arrive in Beijing
  • N. Koreans linked to Kim Jong Nam's murder arrive in Beijing
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  2. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  3. 28 Mar 2017N. Korea's airline opens new route to Chinese city amid sanctions
  4. 28 Mar 2017Cambodia bans breast milk exports to U.S.
  5. 26 Mar 2017FEATURE: U.S. "Rust Belt" cities: hopeful for jobs, agnostic on Trump

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete