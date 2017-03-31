Kim Jong Nam's body returned to N. Korea with men linked to murder

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother was returned to his home country on Friday, along with men implicated in his murder seven weeks ago at a crowded Malaysian airport.

A Chinese official confirmed that the body of the North Korean citizen "who died in Malaysia," as well as other "relevant" citizens of the country left for Pyongyang from Beijing.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a daily press briefing that China has "provided necessary assistance" for the transfer of the body in line with international practices.