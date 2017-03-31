Wife of Taiwan NGO worker held in China pleads for assistance

The wife of a Taiwanese non-governmental organization worker, who has been detained by China for questioning on suspicion of state security crimes, said Friday that she needs the support of the world's media and international community to rescue her husband.

Lee Ching-yu told a press conference that she feels extremely uneasy about the detention of her husband, who is a human rights advocate.

"I don't know where he is in China or whether I can enter China," she said. "But I know I cannot sit here and do nothing."