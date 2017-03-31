TEPCO picks new young leader amid pressure for corporate reform

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Friday it will appoint Tomoaki Kobayakawa, the 53-year-old head of the group's electricity retail arm, as president, rejuvenating the top management amid increasing pressure for corporate reform.

The operator of the disaster-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant also named Takashi Kawamura, the honorary chairman of Hitachi Ltd., as chairman to back the new president. The company said it will seek shareholder approval for the management reshuffle in June.

Kobayakawa, the president of TEPCO Energy Partner Inc., will replace 64-year-old Naomi Hirose. Kobayakawa has been taking initiatives in response to liberalization in the electricity and gas sectors. He will now deal with the continuing fallout from the March 2011 nuclear meltdowns.