Kim Jong Nam's body returned to N. Korea with men linked to murder

The body of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's estranged half-brother was returned to his home country on Friday, along with men implicated in his murder seven weeks ago at a crowded Malaysian airport.

Malaysia's national police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said three North Korean nationals wanted by investigators for questioning in the investigation into the death of Kim Jong Nam have been "allowed to go back."

"We wanted their assistance because they were seen in certain locations in the CCTVs. So now they have clarified and we are satisfied, and we are finished with them," he told a press conference in Kuala Lumpur.