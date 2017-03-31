Baseball: Kawasaki agrees to rejoin Hawks

Journeyman major league utility man Munenori Kawasaki is returning to his first pro club, Nippon Professional Baseball's SoftBank Hawks, who announced Friday a deal had been reached.

The popular 35-year-old infielder returned to Japan on Friday and will be welcomed at a press conference on Saturday.

"Common sense tells you it can't be a one-year deal," a team executive said.

Kawasaki left the Hawks as a free agent after the 2011 season. He played for the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, and last season for the World Series champion Chicago Cubs. However, he played just 14 games with the National League champs in 2016 and the Cubs dropped him from their major league camp on Tuesday.

The Hawks had tried to acquire Kawasaki in the 2016 offseason for a reported three-year, 1.2 billion yen deal, saying at the time that he would make a great "secret weapon," but Kawasaki re-signed a minor league deal with the Cubs instead in January.

Because of his positive attitude and flexibility, the Cubs said Thursday they hoped to re-sign him to another minor league deal, but it appears the Hawks got the jump on the deal.

==Kyodo