USTR urges Japan to remove trade barriers to farm products, autos

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representatives urged Japan on Friday to remove market-access barriers to U.S. exports such as agricultural products and automobiles.

In the 2017 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers, the USTR criticized Japan over "the existence of substantial market access barriers" against U.S. agricultural products and "a variety of nontariff barriers" against American automobiles.

The report has increased the likelihood that the United States will push Japan to further open its market in these sectors -- and reduce $69 billion in Tokyo's trade surplus with Washington -- during a high-level bilateral economic dialogue, the first round of which two governments are planning to hold April 18.