Fuji Heavy changes company name to popular car brand label Subaru

Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. on Saturday officially changed its corporate name to Subaru Corp., the popular label of its cars, aiming to enhance its brand image and further boost sales as it marks 100 years since its founding.

"By changing the company name, we're making a resolution to take a step forward," company President Yasuyuki Yoshinaga told roughly 600 employees gathered Friday for a ceremony at the headquarters in Tokyo to celebrate its new corporate name.

Fuji Heavy was established in 1917 as an aircraft engine maker. But since the launch of its Subaru 360 minicar in 1958, it has increasingly become known globally for its Subaru brand vehicles and its automotive operations.