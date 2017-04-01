Trump directs review of U.S. trade deficits with China, Japan

U.S. President Donald Trump directed trade officials Friday to conduct what will be the first country-by-country, product-by-product review of the causes of U.S. trade deficits, apparently targeting major trading partners such as China and Japan.

The action, instigated in one of a pair of executive orders signed by the president, is part of the U.S. administration's efforts to address what it says are unfair trade practices of U.S. trading partners and reduce U.S. deficits.

China, Japan and other countries with which the United States incurs hefty deficits will be subject to the investigation, a move that came ahead of a first meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week and the first round of a high-level economic dialogue between the United States and Japan in mid-April.