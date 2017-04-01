Close

Kyodo News

April 1, 2017 10:22

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

On April 9, this website will be completely redesigned and renewed. For existing subscribers, we will send new passwords by email before the launch.
In addition to launching a new site for subscribers, Kyodo News will start running Kyodo News Plus, an open-access site offering a selection of news, entertainment topics, blog entries by foreign residents of Japan and much more.

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

08:11 1 April 2017

Trump directs review of U.S. trade deficits with China, Japan

WASHINGTON, March 31, Kyodo

U.S. President Donald Trump directed trade officials Friday to conduct what will be the first country-by-country, product-by-product review of the causes of U.S. trade deficits, apparently targeting major trading partners such as China and Japan.

The action, instigated in one of a pair of executive orders signed by the president, is part of the U.S. administration's efforts to address what it says are unfair trade practices of U.S. trading partners and reduce U.S. deficits.

China, Japan and other countries with which the United States incurs hefty deficits will be subject to the investigation, a move that came ahead of a first meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping next week and the first round of a high-level economic dialogue between the United States and Japan in mid-April.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  2. 27 Mar 2017Meat traders go on indefinite strike in India
  3. 28 Mar 2017N. Korea's airline opens new route to Chinese city amid sanctions
  4. 28 Mar 2017Cambodia bans breast milk exports to U.S.
  5. 26 Mar 2017FEATURE: U.S. "Rust Belt" cities: hopeful for jobs, agnostic on Trump

Copyright 2017 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete