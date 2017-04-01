JAL launches Haneda-NY service as new route restriction ends

Japan Airlines Co. launched a daily flight between Haneda in Tokyo and New York on Saturday after the government's restrictions on the airline's new services and routes following its 2010 bailout were lifted at the end of March.

The company last operated a Haneda-New York flight in 1978 when Narita airport was opened near Tokyo.

Japan Airlines competes with All Nippon Airways Co. and several other North American and Asian carriers on the busy route. ANA has been the only domestic airline since October last year to offer services to New York from Haneda which is more easily accessible from central Tokyo than Narita.