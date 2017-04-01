Ross to attend U.S.-Japan economic dialogue in Tokyo in April

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will attend the U.S.-Japan economic dialogue to be held in Tokyo this month, joining Vice President Mike Pence in talks on infrastructure investment, trade rules and macroeconomic policies, he said in an interview Friday with Bloomberg Television.

The two countries are planning to hold the first round of the dialogue on April 18, led by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and Pence, which is to be the main stage for bilateral economic talks after the withdrawal of the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal.

Ross has said recently that reaching a bilateral trade accord with Japan is a "very high priority."