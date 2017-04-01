Figure Skating: Medvedeva reigns again at worlds as Japan stumbles

Russia's Evenia Medvedeva remained world champion, winning the women's gold medal on Friday at the International Skate Union's world championships, where Japan failed to earn a third women's berth for February's Pyeongchang Olympics.

After approaching her personal best in Wednesday's short program, the 17-year-old recorded a new high in the free program to finish with a career best total score of 233.41 points. Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond (218.13) and Gabrielle Daleman (213.52) finished second and third, respectively.

"I wanted to show my progress," Medvedeva said. "That was my job. I want to keep pushing myself and working hard (for Pyeongchang)."