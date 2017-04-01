Myanmar holds first by-elections since Suu Kyi's party took power

Myanmar holds by-elections Saturday to fill 12 vacant seats in the national legislature, the first parliamentary elections since the government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi took power in 2015.

Polling stations in the districts where over 2 million eligible voters live opened at 6 a.m. Saturday. But voting by mid-morning was light, reflecting a sharp decline in voter interest compared to the general elections in November 2015 when voter turnout was 69 percent.

The by-elections are to fill nine lower house seats and three upper house seats in parliament, which has a total 664 seats -- 440 in the lower house and 224 in the upper chamber. A quarter of the seats are constitutionally reserved for the military.