Baseball: Nakata goes 7 as Hawks improve to 2-0

Kenichi Nakata worked seven scoreless innings on Saturday as the SoftBank Hawks defeated the Lotte Marines 4-1 to improve to 2-0 in the young season.

Nakata (1-0) allowed only three hits but walked four, while striking out six. He surrendered a leadoff single to open the game, but with the runner going on a full count, Ikuhiro Kiyota flied out to center fielder Yuki Yanagita, who doubled the runner off first.

"That double play by Gita really got me on a roll," Nakata said. "We played a good game yesterday and won, and I wanted to keep up what (Opening Day starter Tsuyoshi) Wada started."

A day after neither team could score through the first six innings, Seiichi Uchikawa singled home a run in the first and then doubled and scored in SoftBank's two-run fourth.

"Runs were really hard to come by yesterday, so we wanted to score in the first badly," said Uchikawa, who singled home leadoff hitter Kenta Imamiya from third with two outs when the Hawks played for one run.

The Marines didn't mount a real threat until the ninth, when they loaded the bases with one out against Sho Iwasaki, who is trying to hold down the setup job in place of the injured Robert Suarez.

Dennis Sarfate took over, surrendered one run on a sac fly and ended the game with a ground out. His second save of the season was also his 177th in Japan, tying the record for foreign relievers set by former Yomiuri Giant and Yokohama BayStars right-hander Marc Kroon.

Hawks designated hitter Alfredo Despaigne went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs against the Marines, for whom he played the past three seasons.

Marines starter Yuji Nishino (0-1) allowed four runs, three earned over six innings. He gave up seven hits and two walks, while striking out three.

-----

Fighters 3, Lions 1

At Sapporo Dome, Luis Mendoza (1-0) allowed a run in five innings, but four Nippon Ham relievers allowed four hits but no walks over four scoreless frames to hold off Seibu. Kensuke Kondo and Shohei Otani each had three of the Fighters' 10 hits.

-----

Eagles 13, Buffaloes 4

At Kyocera Dome, Orix's new acquisition Phil Coke (0-1) surrendered five runs in 2-2/3 innings as Rakuten won for the second straight day. The Eagles' Japhet Amador went 3-for-5, scored two runs and drove in two.

-----

Central League

Giants 4, Dragons 2

At Tokyo Dome, Shinnosuke Abe homered for the second-straight game, this time with a three-run sayonara blast that lifted Yomiuri over Chunichi with two outs in the ninth off Shinji Tajima (0-1). The homer wrecked a big day for Dragons starter Raul Valdes, who worked 6-1/3 innings and went 2-for-3 with a solo homer.

-----

BayStars 6, Swallows 1

At Jingu Stadium, new import Phil Klein (1-0) allowed a run in five innings to earn the win, and Takayuki Kajitani had three doubles, two runs and two RBIs to boost DeNA over Yakult.

-----

Carp 9, Tigers 8, 10 innings

At Mazda Stadium, Tomohiro Abe's 10th-inning sayonara RBI single lifted defending CL champion Hiroshima past Hanshin to its first win of the year. Both teams' pitchers combined to issue 27 walks, breaking Japanese pro baseball's 80-year-old single-game record of 26.

==Kyodo