Video Advisory (April 1) Japanese sake matured in snow

20:27 1 April 2017
TOKYO, April 1, Kyodo
-- A brewer in Asahikawa on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido digs out Japanese sake from the snowpack on March 31, 2017, after maturing the alcoholic beverage at a low temperature for around 100 days. It is said the brew process makes sake mellow. The beverage will hit the shelves from late April.
