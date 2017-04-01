Video Advisory (April 1) Japanese sake matured in snow

The following is the latest available news video.

Japanese sake matured in snow

-- A brewer in Asahikawa on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido digs out Japanese sake from the snowpack on March 31, 2017, after maturing the alcoholic beverage at a low temperature for around 100 days. It is said the brew process makes sake mellow. The beverage will hit the shelves from late April.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_topics/post_16104/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo