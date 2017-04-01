Close

Kyodo News

April 1, 2017 21:51

20:44 1 April 2017

Fukushima nuclear disaster aftermath cost estimated at 70 tril. yen

TOKYO, April 1, Kyodo

The total cost to deal with the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant disaster has been estimated at 70 trillion yen ($626 billion), over three times more than the government calculation, a study by a private think tank showed Saturday.

The Japan Center for Economic Research said total costs at the Fukushima nuclear complex operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. could rise to between 50 trillion and 70 trillion yen. It compares with the roughly 22 trillion yen a government panel estimated in December.

"If costs rise, the public burden could greatly increase. The country's nuclear policy needs to be reviewed," the JCER said.

