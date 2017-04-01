Figure skating: Hanyu, Uno finish 1-2 at worlds

Yuzuru Hanyu broke his free skate record with 223.20 points en route to winning his second men's world championship on Saturday, with compatriot Shoma Uno taking the silver medal.

Starting the day in fifth place after a sub-par short program, Hanyu wowed the crowd with a series of flawless jumps that included four quads at Hartwall Arena.

Hanyu failed to surpass his world record for best overall score, finishing with 321.59. Uno, who had a strong short program, started the day second behind two-time defending champion Javier Fernandez of Spain and finished with 319.31. China's Jin Boyang (303.58) was third overall.

"I feel very regretful from my short program, so I have to train more and more," said Hanyu, whose previous world championship came in 2014, hard on the heels of his Sochi Olympic gold.

"Because I was concentrating for all I was worth on each and every element, it's like I've forgotten how it went."

"Finally, I can say I've worked hard, but maybe I need more (ahead of next year's Pyeongchang Olympics)."

Hanyu opened with two quads, a loop and a salchow. Before the halfway point, he executed a triple flip before opening a combination with a quad salchow -- something he failed to execute in his short program. But this time was different. He landed both the salchow and the following triple toe loop. By the time he finished his next jump, a quad toe loop, the audience belonged to him.

"After the short program, I was so downcast it was like I couldn't stand," Hanyu said. "But my team and my fans maintained their faith in me, and that boosted me in this performance."

The final skater, Fernandez, brought the crowd to its feet but failed to land two jumps cleanly and had to settle for fourth.

The 19-year-old Uno landed his first two quads before staggering on his third jump, an attempted triple lutz, but recovered with a strong finish to rack up a career-best free skate total of 214.45.

"I'm glad I could give my best performance of the season in a meet where I failed last year," said Uno, who was seventh in Boston in 2016. "I was just focused on enjoying my program and I was composed in doing exactly that."

"I wasn't in crunch mode like last year. I had more breathing room and could savor what the world championships are like."

Machiko Yamada, who coaches Uno, said the youngster is coming into his own.

"What he was able to do was more than enough," Yamada said. "In both the short program and the free skate, Shoma was able to deliver performances that were worthy of him so I'm extremely satisfied."

"Next season, the high level of quad jumps is going to make the competition really fierce, but I'd like him to keep going forward as like a challenger."

Japan's Keiji Tanaka was 19th, but because the sum of Japan's top two skaters, a first and second, was 13 or less, they earned their nation three berths in the Pyeongchang Olympic men's competition next February.

